VIENNA, June 19 (Reuters) - Alpine Bau GmbH, the main Austrian construction unit of Spanish group FCC, has filed for insolvency, a spokesman for parent group Alpine Holding said.

“The application was filed,” the spokesman said. “It applies in the first instance for Alpine Bau.”

Alpine, which employs around 15,000 staff, said late on Tuesday it had failed to strike a deal with creditors to reorganise its debt.