MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm FCC is considering selling its Austrian-based Alpine unit’s energy subsidiary, Alpine Energie, a spokesman said on Friday.

Austria’s Wiener Zeitung reported earlier that Alpine planned to concentrate on its core business and to sell off Alpine Energie, which builds solar and wind power plants and grids. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Georgina Prodham; Editing by Paul Day)