UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC says may sell Alpine energy unit
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC says may sell Alpine energy unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FCC says divestment options include Alpine Energie

* Lenders support Alpine pending detailed examination

* Alpine to concentrate on core Austrian, German markets (Adds Alpine comment, details, background)

MADRID/VIENNA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish builder FCC may sell the energy business of its struggling Austria-based subsidiary Alpine, an FCC spokesman said on Friday.

Austria’s Wiener Zeitung had reported that Alpine Energie, which makes energy equipment, would be put up for sale. The Germany-based energy unit has turnover of 485 million euros ($635 million) and around 2,500 employees.

A spokesman for Alpine confirmed that the sale of assets was an option under consideration as part of a future plan for the company.

Alpine’s chief executive quit this week after the building firm issued a profit warning. This followed a report in Austrian magazine Profil that the company faced an imminent liquidity problem.

Alpine said on Thursday that its lenders, which include Erste Bank and Unicredit Bank Austria, had assured the company of their support, pending a detailed examination of its financial situation.

A source with knowledge of the situation said: “They have agreed to carry out a divestment plan as part of their commitment with the banks to reduce debt. This could include Alpine Energie or other assets.”

Europe’s builders are struggling as government austerity programmes put construction plans on hold. Poland, in particular, is suffering from a slump after a European Union-funded road-building bonanza for the Euro 2012 soccer championship co-hosted by Poland.

Alpine is active in more than 30 countries and does much of its business in central, eastern and southern Europe.

$1 = 0.7638 euros Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Paul Day and Jane Merriman

