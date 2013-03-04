FCC unit Alpine strikes tentative deal with creditors

VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - Alpine, the struggling Austrian unit of Spanish construction group FCC, has struck a tentative deal with creditors, it said, adding a formal agreement was due within days.

Talks with the Austrian government and creditor banks at the weekend on a restructuring accord “have had a positive result,” it said in a statement issued late on Sunday, adding banks would absorb a debt writedown also on loans that were guaranteed by Austria.

The government had refused to accept voluntary losses on around 150 million euros ($195 million) in debt with state guarantees.

“The formal signing of the restructuring agreement is expected to take place during the coming days,” Alpine said. “Creditors are already supporting this by an overwhelming majority and have underpinned this with undertakings for a continued standstill.”

Bondholders are not affected by the haircut, it added.

Alpine’s creditors, which include Erste Group and UniCredit Bank Austria, had agreed last year not to call loans worth more than 500 million euros until the end of February.

They maintained the standstill agreement when talks extended past the deadline.

Alpine is in the process of slashing its workforce, sharpening its focus on German-speaking Europe and selling assets to shore up its finances in a bid to convince lenders to keep credit and guarantee lines open.