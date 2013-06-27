FCC's Alpine Holding GmbH to file for bankruptcy

VIENNA, June 27 (Reuters) - Alpine Holding GbmH, the Austrian unit of Spanish construction group FCC, said it would file for bankruptcy on Friday.

“The management of Alpine Holding GmbH informed the supervisory board today that Alpine Holding GmbH will file for bankruptcy at Handelsgericht Wien (the Vienna commercial court) tomorrow, June 28, 2013,” the company said in a statement.

Its main operating unit, Alpine Bau, Austria’s second-biggest construction company, filed last week for insolvency.