FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KSV estimates Alpine liabilities up to 2.6 bln eur
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 19, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

KSV estimates Alpine liabilities up to 2.6 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 19 (Reuters) - Alpine Bau, the insolvent Austrian construction unit of Spanish group FCC, has liabilities of up to 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion), Austrian creditor agency KSV said on Wednesday.

That could make the insolvency Austria’s largest in the last 60 years, according to KSV’s figures.

A spokesman for rival creditor agency AKV confirmed the figure and said the assets of Alpine Bau, which employs about 6,500 people, were 661 million euros.

Austria’s finance ministry said it was not yet clear how much of the 150 million euros of state guarantees it had made to Alpine would be needed, saying this depended on the payout quota that creditors will receive. The group’s creditors include Bank Austria and Erste Group. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.