#Bankruptcy News
June 19, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Porr says in talks to buy parts of FCC's Alpine Bau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 19 (Reuters) - Austrian construction firm Porr said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy parts of FCC unit Alpine Bau, which has filed for insolvency.

“Porr is interested to take over parts of Alpine or a reasonable unified structure for Austria. Talks are taking place about this,” the company wrote in an email. “Of course, we expect other interested parties.”

Alpine Bau is Austria’s second-largest construction firm after Strabag. Strabag had no immediate comment on its potential interest in Alpine assets. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz; writing by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

