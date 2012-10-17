Head of FCC Austria unit Alpine resigns

VIENNA/MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The head of Spanish builder FCC’s Austrian unit Alpine has resigned, Alpine said on Wednesday, three days after Austria’s second-biggest construction group warned on profits.

Johannes Dotter, who took over as chief executive in January, will be replaced by Alejandro Tuya, a member of FCC’s management board, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

The source added that Dotter had quit due to “differences over executing the company’s business plan”.

Alpine said on Sunday it expected to post a large 2012 loss but expressed optimism it would be able to service its debt. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Tracy Rucinski in Madrid; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)