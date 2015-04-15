FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCC chief says broadcast TV spectrum auction 'on track' for early 2016
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
April 15, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

FCC chief says broadcast TV spectrum auction 'on track' for early 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is “on track” to hold the broadcast TV spectrum incentive auction in early 2016, Chairman Tom Wheeler said on Wednesday.

The FCC will begin accepting auction applications in fall 2015, Wheeler said while speaking at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas.

Talking about the recent series of lawsuits challenging the regulator’s new Internet rules, the FCC is hopeful that the court will dispose of petitions seeking to overturn net neutrality rules, Wheeler added. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.