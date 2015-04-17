FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S FCC to open up valuable airwaves for tech and telecom companies
April 17, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-U.S FCC to open up valuable airwaves for tech and telecom companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling error in headline)

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Friday voted to open a new swath of airwaves, now controlled by the government, for commercial use by tech and telecom companies such as Verizon and Google as they seek to satisfy growing the data demands of new wireless devices.

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to create a new process to allow companies free access to the frequencies in the 3.5 gigahertz band, which can carry heavy data across short distances. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

