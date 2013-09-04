FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court gives mixed ruling on FCC program carriage rules
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. court gives mixed ruling on FCC program carriage rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday threw out part of a federal rule against cable television companies discriminating against independent networks by putting their stations behind high pay barriers, but invited a U.S. regulator to re-issue the regulation.

In 2011, the Federal Communications Commission, the top U.S. telecommunications regulator, made it easier for independent stations to file complaints about cable operators and said that in some cases, it may order the cable operator not to retaliate against the complaining company by, for example, dropping them.

Time Warner Cable Inc. filed a lawsuit, arguing that the FCC violated its First Amendment rights to decide how it carries independent networks. It also argued that the FCC acted improperly by issuing the “standstill”, or anti-retaliation portion of the rule, outside the Administrative Procedure Act, or APA, which is required for substantive regulations.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York rejected the cable companies’ free speech challenge to the regulation. But it agreed that the anti-retaliation portion should have been put out under the APA, and rejected it, while acknowledging that the FCC will likely re-issue it.

Independent stations - the Tennis Channel is one of the most vocal - have complained about being put in a premium cable tier to avoid having their content compete with the cable provider’s own station.

Time Warner and the FCC did not have immediate comment.

The case is Time Warner Cable Inc and National Cable and Telecommunications Commission v. Federal Communications Commission. It is No. 11-4138(L) and 11-5152(Con)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.