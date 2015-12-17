FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's FCC says board approves 710 mln euro capital increase
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's FCC says board approves 710 mln euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish services and construction company FCC approved a capital increase of 709.5 million euros ($766.6 million) on Thursday to pay down debt and bolster the group’s finances, the company said.

The core shareholders, Esther Koplowitz and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s holding company Inversora Carso group, have pledged to fully subscribe their share of the capital increase while Inversora Carso has committed to buy any unsubscribed shares, FCC said in a statement.

FCC said 118.3 million new shares would be issued at a price of 6 euros per share, above Thursday’s closing price of 5.564 euros.

FCC said it would use proceeds from the capital increase to buy back its so-called “Tranche B” debt at a discount and to financially support its Cementos Portland unit.

$1 = 0.9255 euros Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.