Spain's FCC asks regulator to take Cementos Portland private
July 29, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Spain's FCC asks regulator to take Cementos Portland private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish building and services company FCC, majority-owned by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, said on Friday it had asked the stock market regulator to take cement unit Cementos Portland Valderrivas private.

FCC already owns 77.9 percent of Cementos Portland. The move is the latest by Slim to build a conglomerate in building, cement and environmental services, like waste disposal, through FCC.

Slim made a takeover offer in March for FCC and currently owns 61 percent of the company. FCC said in May it would pay 6 euros per share for Cementos Portland stock it did not already own. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
