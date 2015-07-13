Spain's FCC says CEO Bejar to depart by Sept 30

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish builder FCC said on Monday that CEO Juan Bejar had told the firm he plans to leave the company by September 30 and accept an 8.4-million-euro ($9.2 million) severance payment.

In a statement, FCC said it has hired head hunters to select a new chief executive and that it could accelerate Bejar’s departure if it finds a candidate before the end of September.

Last week, Reuters said Bejar would leave after summer in a move that would see top shareholder Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim tightening his grip on the indebted company. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)