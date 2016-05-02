FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's FCC wins $430 mln waste plant contract in Colombia
May 2, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Spain's FCC wins $430 mln waste plant contract in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 2 (Reuters) - Spanish construction group FCC , partly owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, won a contract worth 375 million euros ($430 million) to build and operate a waste plant in Colombia, a spokesman said on Monday.

The contract is FCC’s largest by value in South America.

FCC will build the plant, close to the capital Bogota, with Greece’s Aktor Technical Construction and local firm Cass Constructores, the spokesman said.

Slim’s holding company Inversora Carso launched a full takeover bid for FCC in March. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Susan Thomas)

