FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate confirms two communications regulators
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Senate confirms two communications regulators

Jasmin Melvin

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed President Barack Obama’s picks to fill vacant seats at the Federal Communications Commission, ending a months-long wait for the nominees, who found themselves tangled in wireless startup LightSquared’s fight for survival.

The Senate on Monday unanimously approved Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, and Ajit Pai, a Republican, to serve as commissioners and return the panel to its full five-member strength.

Nominated in November and despite cruising through a Senate Commerce Committee hearing with little criticism, their confirmation was stalled by a hold placed by Senator Charles Grassley.

Grassley blocked the nominees after the FCC refused to hand over a copy of all communications between the agency and stakeholders in hedge fund manager Philip Falcone’s LightSquared [MOSAV.UL.

The agency has since proposed stripping LightSquared of authority to use its satellite spectrum for a ground-based wireless network due to interference with the Global Positioning System used by airlines, the military and others. Certain documents have also been made available, prompting Grassley to lift his hold last week.

Rosenworcel, former senior communications counsel for the Senate Commerce Committee, will fill the seat left vacant when former FCC commissioner Michael Copps retired.

Pai will take the place of Meredith Attwell Baker, who left the agency to join Comcast Corp as senior vice president of government affairs for NBC Universal, only months after the FCC and Justice Department approved Comcast’s purchase of a majority stake in NBC Universal from General Electric Co .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.