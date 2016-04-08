FCC proposes reforming business data services market

(Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is proposing to reform the estimated $25 billion a year market for high-capacity data and voice connections, known as special access lines, to businesses.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler on Friday said he was proposing a new “regulatory framework” barring some contractual practices by circuit-based systems that make it harder for businesses to switch to other data carriers like Internet-based services.

Wheeler said he wants “a new, technology-neutral” approach. “If we want to maximize the benefits of business data services for U.S. consumers and businesses, we need a fresh start,” Wheeler said in a blog post Friday, noting that despite cable companies entering the market, competitive carriers reach “less than 45 percent of locations where there is demand.”

Many businesses rely on the little-special-access lines to transmit large amounts of data quickly, for instance connecting banks to ATM machines or gas pump credit card readers.

The lines are used by offices, retailers, banks, manufacturers, schools, hospitals and universities to move large amounts of data. Mobile networks also rely on the lines for the backhaul of mobile traffic.

The services are profitable for large carriers, such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc. Smaller carriers, such as Sprint Corp, have argued the special-access market is uncompetitive.

One issue is many businesses signed long-term contracts that impose high penalties for opting out of using the services, FCC officials said, making it difficult to switch to another service.

A coalition of groups including Sprint praised Wheeler saying the “forward-looking rules will ensure that competition governs the health and sustainability of this critical input, that ensure consumer benefit, technological neutrality, education and health benefits, and a platform for innovation for the future.”

The FCC, which has been studying the issue since 2012, said special access lines are worth about $25 billion of the $40 billion annual market for business data services.

The FCC will vote on the proposal on April 28 and will take public comments before it aims to finalize the rules later this year.