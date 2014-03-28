FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's FCC to sign refinancing deal on Monday -source
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's FCC to sign refinancing deal on Monday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spanish builder and services company FCC will sign on Monday a 4.6 billion euros ($6.32 billion) refinancing deal with its bank creditors, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

“The refinancing deal with banks is scheduled to be signed on Monday. As we speak, it is backed by 95 percent of the creditors,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

FCC had said in a notice sent to the stock market regulator on Friday that it was nearing a final deal with creditors on the restructuring of its debt without giving any additional detail. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.