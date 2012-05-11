FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's FCC profit drops 59 percent, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 11, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's FCC profit drops 59 percent, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish builder FCC registered a 59 percent fall in net profit in the first quarter of the year, hit hard by falling revenues at home where the economy slumped into a recession.

Net profit in the first three months of the year was 16.6 million euros ($21.5 million), below analysts’ expectations for 19 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company saw its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisations (EBITDA), fall by 13.8 percent to 240.9 million euros, also missing a Reuters forecast. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.