UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC eying options to strengthen financial structure
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC eying options to strengthen financial structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure and services company FCC said on Friday it was analysing a number of options to strengthen its financial structure and was in talks with creditors to identify which would be most appropriate.

In a statement to the stock market regulator, FCC said it had agreed to a potential rights issue worth as much as 50 percent of its capital during its shareholders meeting at the end of June.

“The company is analysing a diverse range of options aimed at strengthening its financial structure and is in talks with the FCC’s main creditors to identify the best available,” it said.

The statement came after newspaper Expansion reported the company was considering a capital increase of up to 400 million euros ($434 million) to pay back a 450 million euro loan for which it was also negotiating new terms.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim became FCC’s largest investor at the end of last year after agreeing to buy top shareholder Esther Koplowitz’s part of a $1.3 billion capital increase. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Paul Day; editing by David Clarke)

