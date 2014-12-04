FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's FCC Koplowitz sells rights to Mexico's Slim for 150 mln euros
December 4, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's FCC Koplowitz sells rights to Mexico's Slim for 150 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has acquired the subscription rights in Spanish builder FCC from top shareholder Esther Koplowitz for 150 million euros ($184.50 million), FCC said on Thursday.

Control Empresarial de Capitales, owned by Slim, bought 63.7 million preferential subscription rights from Koplowitz investor vehicles B-1998 and Azate for 2.3553 euros per right, FCC said.

Koplowitz will lose control over the building group as Slim’s Inmobiliaria Carso takes a 25.63 percent stake in the company following a capital increase. Koplowitz will see her stake reduced to 22.43 percent, from just above 50 percent now. (1 US dollar = 0.8130 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)

