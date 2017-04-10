FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC head opposes plan to allow cell phone use on planes
April 10, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. FCC head opposes plan to allow cell phone use on planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of the federal communications regulator said on Monday he was opposed to a plan to allow passengers on commercial aircraft to use cell phones. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement he was proposing the FCC end a 2013 plan that sought to relax rules on mobile communications on planes.

"I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America’s flying public against the FCC’s ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes. ... Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet.” (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

