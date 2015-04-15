FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Internet provider Alamo sues in New Orleans to block FCC rules
April 15, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Internet provider Alamo sues in New Orleans to block FCC rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Texas-based Internet provider Alamo Broadband Inc filed a lawsuit on Wednesday asking the federal appeals court based in New Orleans to block new web traffic regulations from the Federal Communications Commission.

Alamo Broadband filed a similar lawsuit on March 23, also in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but the company said in court papers that it has since realized that its earlier lawsuit was premature. (Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

