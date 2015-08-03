FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court to hear lawsuits over 'net neutrality' in December
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court to hear lawsuits over 'net neutrality' in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 4 in lawsuits that challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s “net neutrality” rules, which prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing Internet traffic, the court said on Monday.

USTelecom, a trade group for broadband providers, and other opponents of the rules sued the FCC this year, saying the commission violated various laws, regulations and procedures when it passed the rules.

The dispute is being heard in Washington by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.