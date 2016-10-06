FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC to vote on revised broadband privacy regulations
October 6, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. FCC to vote on revised broadband privacy regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote on Oct. 27 on a revised proposed regulation setting rules to safeguard the privacy of broadband users.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's initial proposal came under harsh criticism from internet service providers such as Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp, because it subjected them to more stringent rules than websites like Facebook Inc , Twitter or Alphabet Inc's Google.

The FCC has authority to set broadband privacy rules after it reclassified broadband providers last year as part of new net neutrality regulations. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
