MADRID, March 20 (Reuters) - Spanish buiding and services company FCC expects to reach a three-year refinancing deal on debt at its property unit Realia this month, Financial Director Victor Pastor said on Wednesday.

Other Spanish property firms have recently filed for insolvency after failing to refinance debt with creditors.

Realia is owned by FCC and nationalised lender Bankia . (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)