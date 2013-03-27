FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC's Realia reaches temporary refinancing deal with creditors
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

FCC's Realia reaches temporary refinancing deal with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - Realia, the property arm of Spanish construction group FCC said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with creditors to extend the maturity of 847 million euros ($1.09 billion) of debt to the end of May.

FCC said last week that Realia, which had 2.17 billion euros of debt at end-2012, was close to reaching a deal to refinance debt for three years.

“Given the state of negotiations, the company expects to reach a definitive agreement on the refinancing of the debt in the coming weeks,” Realia said statement to the stock market. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane. Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)

