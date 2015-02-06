FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Realia surge after FCC cancels sale plans
February 6, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Shares in Realia surge after FCC cancels sale plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares in property firm Realia surged as much as 19 percent on Friday after core shareholder, Spanish builder FCC, said late on Thursday it would not sell its 37 percent stake in the firm.

Realia is majority owned by FCC and bailed-out lender Bankia. It has been on the market for a year and is one of the few Spanish property groups to have survived the country’s 2008 real estate crash.

Shares in the firm were trading 13 percent higher at 0.825 euros at 0849 GMT. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

