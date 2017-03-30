U.S. FCC to vote to restore rule making it easier to buy TV stations

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will vote in April to reverse a 2016 rule adopted by the Obama administration that limits the number of television stations some companies can buy.

The FCC rewrote its rules last year that allowed companies to only partially count certain stations against the limit on ownership to stations covering 39 percent of U.S. television household. The new rules did not require any company to sell existing stations but could bar new acquisitions. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)