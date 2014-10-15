UPDATE 3-Majority shareholder of Spain's FCC agrees debt overhaul

* Debt overhaul of shareholder paves way for rights issue

* Esther Koplowitz controlling stake likely to decrease

* Spanish builders restructure debt in wake of property crash (Adds new board meeting called)

By Carlos Ruano and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Spanish billionaire Esther Koplowitz, who controls FCC, has agreed with her banks to refinance debt in a move that will pave the way to a rights issue at the builder, two sources with direct knowledge of the process said on Wednesday.

The deal, yet to be finalised, means Koplowitz is likely to lose control over the builder she inherited from her father -- a German immigrant who built up a construction empire during the years following Spain’s 1936-1939 Civil War.

Creditor banks BBVA and Bankia have agreed to give Koplowitz’s investment vehicle a five-year grace period on debt of around 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion), the banking source said.

FCC could not be reached for comment. Bankia could not immediately comment. BBVA declined to comment.

In return, Koplowitz will back a capital increase of around 1 billion euros at the parent company, which will allow FCC to pay down debt, and will sell her rights in the market to guarantee debt servicing costs at her investment vehicle.

“The deal is not signed yet but an agreement has been reached,” said one of the sources.

The rights issue was discussed at an FCC board meeting, but no decision was reached. FCC said another meeting would be called to finalise details.

Shares in FCC closed 2.23 percent lower at 14.10 euros, versus a 3.59 percent fall in the overall Ibex index.

Loss-making FCC refinanced 4.5 billion euros of bank debt in April as part of a recovery plan which has included laying off staff, selling assets and writing down bad investments.

Like most Spanish builders, FCC built up billions in debt during the construction boom, only for revenue to plunge during the property crash and financial crisis.

Part of the April refinancing was agreed at punitive interest rates and the company aims to raise cash through a rights issue to pay off the 1.35 billion euro tranche with servicing costs of up to 16 percent. The rights issue is large for a company with a market value of around 1.8 billion euros.

The 1-billion-euro rights issue means the shareholding of Koplowitz’s investment vehicle will fall to between 20 a 30 percent, depending on the discount applied on the new shares issued, from just over 50 percent currently. FCC has a market capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros.

“The challenge for the company is to find enough appetite in the market for a rights issue ... without the subscription of its main shareholder,” said Sabadell Bank analysts in a note.