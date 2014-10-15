FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Koplowitz reaches 1-bln-euro debt refinancing accord-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Spanish billionaire Esther Koplowitz, who controls builder FCC, has reached an agreement to refinance a debt of some 1 billion euros (1.26 billion US dollar) with creditor banks BBVA and Bankia , Expansion reported on Wednesday.

The finalisation of the agreement is imminent, Expansion said without citing sources.

The Koplowitz family owns B-1998 which, in turn, holds just over 50 percent of FCC.

The deal gives the family an extra five years to pay back the debt and will unblock a capital hike by the builder to pay off the 1.35 billion euro tranche, or ‘Tranche B’, of its 4.5-billion-euro debt restructuring plan.

FCC was unavailable for comment.

1 US dollar = 0.7909 euro Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez

