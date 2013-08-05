FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's FCC sees net debt at 6 billion euros in 2013
August 5, 2013 / 7:43 AM / in 4 years

Spain's FCC sees net debt at 6 billion euros in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spanish construction group FCC expects net debt to decline to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) at the end of the year from 6.7 billion at June 30, management said on a conference call with analysts on Monday.

The company expects to soon receive binding offers on real estate and renewable energy assets it has put up for sale to reduce borrowings and to reach a debt refinancing agreement by the end of the summer, it said.

The majority of its debt matures between this year and next. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Holmes)

