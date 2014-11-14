UPDATE 3-Soros fund to become key shareholder in Spanish company FCC

* Soros fund to own around 25 pct of builder

* Fund to hold shares for at least four years

* FCC reaches deal with creditor banks to refinance debt (Adds Soros spokesman, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Carlos Ruano and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. billionaire George Soros will become a key investor in Spanish building and services company FCC following a 1 billion euro ($1.25 billion) rights issue aimed at paying down debt, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Soros Fund Management, the investment vehicle of one of the world’s richest men, will own around 25 percent of FCC’s capital after reaching a deal with the company’s major shareholder Esther Koplowitz to take on all of her rights to acquire shares in the capital hike, the source said.

As a result, Koplowitz will see her share of the capital reduced to around 25 percent from just above 50 percent now.

“A binding contract with George Soros was signed this morning by which the businessman commits to buy all the rights associated with (Koplowitz’s investment vehicle) B-1998,” the source said. FCC shares rose 7.5 percent on the news.

Chief Executive Officer Juan Bejar said in a conference call with analysts that Soros was in exclusive talks with Koplowitz, daughter of the founder of the company which helped rebuild Spain after the 1936-1939 Civil War.

Michael Vachon, a spokesman for Soros, declined to comment.

Soros Fund Management has committed to keep the shares for at least four years, will be represented on the board of the company and have a say on strategy, the source said.

Depending on the price Soros pays for the rights, the total investment will be between 650 million euros and 700 million euros, the source added.

DEBT REFINANCING

Sources close to FCC said the fund already owned 3.8 percent of the firm’s capital, bought late last year, weeks after Microsoft founder Bill Gates acquired a 5.7 percent stake.

FCC, which has sold assets and laid off staff to focus on core activities and shrink a debt pile built up during Spain’s construction boom, on Friday booked a 788 million euro loss for the nine months to end-September.

The loss was mostly the consequence of a 769-million-euro writedown on assets, including on its UK waste disposal business, taken by FCC to clean up its balance sheet ahead of the rights issue.

FCC said financing costs rose 12 percent during the nine-month period as they included punitive terms on a multi-billion euro debt refinancing completed in April.

The company said these costs would be reduced once part of its debt was paid off by funds raised in the rights issue.

Bejar said FCC had reached a deal with more than 75 percent of creditor banks to pay back debt worth 900 million euros with a 15 percent haircut. (1 US dollar = 0.8025 euro) (Editing by Julien Toyer and Keith Weir)