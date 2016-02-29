UPDATE 1-Weak domestic market keeps Spanish builder FCC in the red

(Recasts to focus on Spanish construction business, debt)

MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spanish building and services group FCC, partly owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted another annual loss on Monday after a prolonged slump in construction, though its expanding overseas business helped revenues rise.

Spain’s surviving building groups are still recovering from a property market crash eight years ago that sent thousands of developers to the wall, and even an economic rebound is yet to deliver a marked turnaround in the sector.

FCC has now been in the red for four years but said its losses had narrowed sharply to 46 million euros ($50 mln) in 2015, from 724 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 7.7 million euros. Sales and core profit, however, were broadly in line with forecasts, with revenues up 2.2 percent to 6.5 billion euros, and the company’s shares rose nearly 1 percent to 6.37 euros after the results.

The company, in the midst of a 710 million-euro cash call expected to be finalised this week, said its domestic business would remain sluggish in 2016, with revenues from construction expected to fall 10 percent.

FCC’s sales in Spain fell 3.7 percent in 2015, but overseas sales rose 5.4 percent.

Firms like FCC, Ferrovial and ACS, which are highly dependent on public tenders, are also on tenterhooks as Spain is yet to form a government after an inconclusive election in December.

FCC makes just under half of its money overseas, and Finance Director Victor Pastor told a conference call that earnings at its environmental and water management businesses would grow this year, helping it to further improve results.

The cash-call could pave the way for Carlos Slim to launch a full takeover bid for FCC, if his stake rises to over 30 percent from 27.43 percent now. Under Spanish law that would trigger a mandatory offer.

It is unlikely that Slim will gain full ownership, as his bid, expected at 7 euros, would not necessarily be attractive for many investors who had bought their shares at a higher price.

However, increasing his stake will add to Slim’s influence at the firm, and he would subsequently be able to keep building up his holding without being constrained by takeover rules.

Its other key shareholder is Esther Koplowitz, whose father founded the company. ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day and Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White Editing by Susan Fenton)