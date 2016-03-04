FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim to launch bid for all of Spain's FCC
March 4, 2016

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim to launch bid for all of Spain's FCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s holding company Inversora Carso said on Friday it would launch a bid for all of Spanish builder FCC at a price of 7.60 euros ($8.36) per share.

Inversora Carso said in statement to the Spanish market regulator that it had increased its stake in the company to 36.6 percent after a 709.5-million-euro rights issue.

Under Spanish law, a shareholder that increases its stake in a company above 30 percent is required to launch a full bid for this company. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Tomas Gonzalez; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
