FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican tycoon Slim tightens grip on Spain's FCC
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Mexican tycoon Slim tightens grip on Spain's FCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim on Tuesday gained control of the board of Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC, the latest step in his offensive after launching a takeover bid earlier this year.

Slim’s offer for FCC has yet to be approved by Spain’s stock market regulator but the Mexican businessman, which owns around 33 percent of FCC, already controls 55 percent of its voting rights.

FCC’s shareholders approved on Tuesday a move to increase the board to 15 members from 11 previously and to give Slim the eight seats instead of four currently, the company said in a statement.

Another four board members will be named by FCC’s second biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz and other investors while the remaining three are independent.

Once the takeover bid is approved by Spain’s market watchdog, the board will have to issue a recommendation on whether the offer should be accepted or rejected. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.