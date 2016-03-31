FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC expected to impose $2 billion budget cap on low-income subsidy
March 31, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. FCC expected to impose $2 billion budget cap on low-income subsidy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to approve a $2 billion a year budget cap as part of an expansion of a subsidy for low-income Americans for phone and internet services, two sources briefed on the talks said.

The FCC delayed the start of its meeting by 90 minutes as talks continued over a proposal unveiled earlier this month to expand the $9.25 monthly mobile phone subsidy to include broadband Internet access.

A final deal has not been announceed ahead of the start of the meeting and could still change, sources said. Republicans have pushed for a budget cap for the $1.5 billion annual program, called Lifeline, which has helped lower income Americans get access to telecommunications technologies since 1985. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

