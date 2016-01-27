U.S. proposes TV set-top box competition to let in new players

(Reuters - The Federal Communications Commission plans to propose competition in the pay television set-top box market, a move that could let consumers swap costly cable industry boxes for cheaper service through devices like tablets, according to a document seen by Reuters.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is announcing the proposed regulation later on Wednesday to let customers get video services from providers like Alphabet Inc, Tivo and Apple instead of cable and satellite companies like Comcast and Dish, according to the proposal, which will be voted on Feb. 18.

The FCC says Americans spent $20 billion a year to lease pay-TV cable and satellite boxes, or an average of $231 a year. The summary said set-top box rental fees have jumped 185 percent since 1994, while the cost of TVs, computers and mobile phones have dropped by 90 percent.

A coalition of existing pay-TV providers oppose competition in the set-top box market and on Wednesday said it would not provide new programming to customers or lower their television bills.

The FCC says consumers should be allowed to get cable TV through an app or through devices like a smart TV or tablet instead of only a set-top box.

“The only change the FCC is proposing is to allow consumers alternative means of accessing the content they pay for,” the summary says.

The FCC’s goal is to allow consumers to have a user friendly interface that integrates “pay TV and streaming content on one device.”

An FCC spokeswoman declined to comment. The National Cable & Telecommunications Association also declined to immediately comment.

The FCC summary says a competitive marketplace is required by a 1996 law for service discovery, that tells consumers what programs are available to watch, as well as content delivery and whether the device can record content.

The FCC will not propose government specific standards for the three areas but should be open to cable TV rivals using formats that conform “to specifications set by an independent, open standards body.”

The FCC proposal also seeks to prevent cable TV companies from using security systems to prevent competition. The FCC says the proposal will ensure copyright protection and have protections for theft of service.