February 18, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

FCC approves proposal to boost TV set-top box competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission approved on Thursday a proposal to boost competition in the $20 billion pay television set-top box market by allowing consumers to swap pricey cable boxes for cheaper devices and apps.

The measure passed in a 3-2 vote Thursday.

“Technology allows it, the industry at one time proposed something similar to it and the consumers deserve a break and a choice,” FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said. (Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

