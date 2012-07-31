FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC says Verizon Wireless to pay $1.25 mln to settle probe
July 31, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

FCC says Verizon Wireless to pay $1.25 mln to settle probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Verizon Wireless will pay $1.25 million to resolve a probe into the company’s compliance with rules governing the “C Block” spectrum it purchased in auction to deploy its LTE network, the Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau opened an investigation after reports surfaced that Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc , had a major application store operator block Verizon customers’ access to tethering applications that allow a user to use a mobile phone as a modem to connect other devices, such as laptops and tablets.

The FCC mandates that licensees of the C Block cannot “deny, limit, or restrict the ability of their customers to use the devices and applications of their choice,” the agency said.

