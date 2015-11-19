FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC proposes upgraded wireless emergency alerts
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2015 / 10:56 PM / in 2 years

U.S. FCC proposes upgraded wireless emergency alerts

David Shepardson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed upgrading wireless emergency alerts to the nation’s more than 350 million mobile phones.

The commission voted 5-0 to propose new rules that would expand the maximum length of emergency text message alerts to 360 characters from the current 90 characters, and enable alerts to include phone numbers and web addresses “to improve message quality and accessibility.”

The FCC cited the attacks last Friday in Paris and the threat of terrorism in the United States as a factor in discussing the need for upgraded alerts.

The commission’s proposal also calls for a new class of action-oriented alerts like “boil water” or “shelter in place” warnings during severe weather. It would also require mobile phone carriers to deliver alerts to more specific geographic areas.

Wireless emergency alerts have been in place since 2012 to warn phone users of missing children, severe weather and other emergencies. Some of those for missing children are dubbed “Amber Alerts.”

A U.S. group told the FCC earlier this year that 767 abducted children “have been safely returned specifically because of the Amber Alert Program.”

More than 90 percent of U.S. adults own a mobile phone, and 64 percent own a “smart phone,” according to the Pew Research Center. More than 40 percent of U.S. households have only a mobile phone and do not have a landline. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.