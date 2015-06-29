FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amphenol Corp offers to buy FCI Asia for $1.28 bln
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Amphenol Corp offers to buy FCI Asia for $1.28 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp, a maker of fiber optic cables and related devices, said it had made a binding offer to acquire Singaporean electronic connectors maker FCI Asia Pte Ltd for $1.28 billion.

Amphenol will finance the deal through a combination of cash and debt, and it expects the transaction to close by the end of 2015, the company said on Monday.

The deal is expected to add to Amphenol’s earnings per share in the first year after it closes, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
