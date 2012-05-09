UPDATE 1-INTL FCStone profit sinks on rising costs

May 9 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone Inc said on Wednesday its second-quarter earnings declined 84 percent compared with a year ago due to rising costs linked to its purchase of MF Global Holdings Ltd’s metals trading operation last year.

The New York-based commodities trading and clearing company reported net income of $2.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $15.3 million a year ago.

Net revenue rose 6 percent to $116 million year-on-year, but almost half of that was accounted for by compensation and benefits expenses.

This is the second quarter the company has reported financial results since absorbing its former rival’s metal trading team after it collapsed on October 31.

Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter were $0.12 compared with $0.81 a year ago.