FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INTL FCStone president to step down
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

INTL FCStone president to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone Inc’s president will give up his position next month and retire from the company at the end of next year, the futures broker said on Tuesday.

Sean O‘Connor, who has been FCStone’s chief executive officer since 2002, will replace Scott Branch as president on Oct. 1, according to a statement.

However, Branch will remain an FCStone employee until Dec. 31, 2016, “continuing to fulfill his current day-to-day responsibilities in order to ensure a smooth transition,” the statement said.

Branch, who was 52 in January, has been president since May 2013. O‘Connor is 53.

The changes are “part of a planned transition” to allow Branch to retire next year, according to the statement.

FCStone will not make a “material amendment” to O‘Connor’s compensation package because of the appointment, according to a regulatory filing.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Branch will remain on FCStone’s board and “continue to hold himself available for appointment as a director” through at least 2020, the company’s statement said.

FCStone also named Xuong Nguyen as its new chief operating officer and Tricia Harrod as chief risk officer, starting next month. Nguyen currently is executive vice president of the futures commission merchant division of an FCStone subsidiary, and Harrod is the company’s global head of risk. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.