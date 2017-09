Dec 28 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc said Chairman and co-founder James R. Moffett would step down from its board.

Moffett, who has been appointed chairman emeritus, will be consultant to the company’s board, Freeport-McMoRan said on Monday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)