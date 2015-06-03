FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport may sell less than 20 pct of oil, gas unit in IPO
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Freeport may sell less than 20 pct of oil, gas unit in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which is exploring a public offer for a stake in its oil and gas business, will likely sell off less than 20 percent of the unit, Freeport Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on Wednesday.

Freeport said in April it was mulling an initial public offering for a minority stake in the unit to raise funds for project development, but did not say how much it planned to sell.

Keeping 80 percent of the unit gives Freeport some tax advantages, Quirk told a Deutsche Bank AG conference in Chicago.

Freeport, the biggest U.S.-based copper miner, expects to make a decision on the IPO in the Fall. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.