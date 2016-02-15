FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport to sell 13 pct stake in Morenci mine for $1 bln in cash
February 15, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport to sell 13 pct stake in Morenci mine for $1 bln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan said it would sell a 13 percent stake in its Morenci joint venture to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan’s second-biggest copper producer, for $1 billion in cash.

Freeport, the U.S. mining and oil group, said it expects to record a gain of about $550 million on the transaction and expects it to close in mid-2016.

The deal will take Sumitomo’s share in the Arizona based open-pit copper mining complex to 28 percent from 15 percent. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

