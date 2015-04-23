FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Freeport-McMoRan reports first-quarter loss on charges
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Miner Freeport-McMoRan reports first-quarter loss on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. miner and oil producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a first-quarter loss on Thursday, as it recorded one-time charges of $2.4 billion, mainly for the reduction of the carrying value of its oil and gas properties.

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 billion, or $2.38 per share, compared with net income of $510 million, or 49 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Excluding one-time items, which totaled $2.32 a share, Freeport reported an adjusted loss of $60 million, or 6 cents a share, for the quarter ended March 31.

Analysts had been expecting an adjusted loss of 7 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $4.15 billion from $4.98 billion.

Capital spending is estimated at $6.5 billion for the year, including $2.5 billion for major mining projects and $2.8 billion for oil and gas operations.

Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.