Breakingviews-Freeport-McMoRan has yet to fully settle M&A tab

NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters Breakingviews) - F reeport-McMoRan’s M&A tab isn’t fully settled yet. The company did agree to write a $138 million check to shareholders to resolve a lawsuit over two conflict-riddled acquisitions. That should turn up the heat on James “Jim Bob” Moffett, chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold, whose cross-holdings factored in the case. Better governance would enhance the big payout.

The $19 billion U.S. miner agreed in 2012 to shell out some $9 billion for McMoRan Exploration and Plains Exploration & Production. Investors cried foul, in part because Moffett presided over Freeport’s board while also serving as chief executive and co-chairman of McMoRan Exploration, alongside Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson. Moffett also owned stakes in both companies while Plains boss James Flores was a member of McMoRan’s board.

Aggrieved shareholders secured a deal on Thursday that will provide them a special dividend. That’s unusual, because such cases are technically filed on behalf of the company against the board, and investors typically end up with nothing. What’s more, M&A lawsuits generally yield very little in the way of shareholder compensation.

Even in this case, Freeport says insurance will cover the cost of the settlement. While company officials deny any wrongdoing, the sum involved is among the highest ever in a so-called derivative lawsuit, and is bound to spur similar claims against other companies.

Freeport’s own shareholders could even be empowered to seek more still from the board. Since 2012, the company has added four new independent directors and sharply cut compensation for its top three executives. It also agreed to limit golden parachutes and take additional steps to ensure director independence as part of the settlement. Freeport nevertheless operates under a questionable governance structure: Moffett, Adkerson and Flores preside as a triumvirate known as The Office of the Chairman.

The arrangement suggests the technical separation of the chairman and CEO roles is just a fig leaf. And the conflicts underscored by the lawsuit make it tough for Freeport to argue it deserves to be a governance exception. A strong push to make that point would be a good use of newfound shareholder clout.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Copper and gold producer Freeport-McMoRan on Jan. 15 settled for $137.5 million a lawsuit claiming that its executives and directors had conflicts of interest that caused the company to overpay for two oil and gas companies in 2013.

- The agreement ends shareholder litigation over the purchase of Plains Exploration & Production and McMoRan Exploration for a total of about $9 billion. The investors who pursued the suit will be paid the settlement proceeds, minus legal fees and other expenses, as a special dividend. The deal is subject to approval by a Delaware Chancery Court judge at a hearing scheduled for March 16.

- Freeport said the individual defendants in the case denied wrongdoing and did not violate their duties to shareholders.