Freeport resumes processing at sole U.S. copper smelter

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc resumed processing copper concentrate at its sole U.S. copper smelter on Dec 7, a spokesman said on Thursday, after completing repairs on a damaged electric furnace in the Arizona facility.

“Operations have returned to normal production levels,” Eric Kinneberg said in an email.

Freeport temporarily shut the smelter in November after a fire broke out as molten copper breached a processing vessel in the Arizona facility and flowed onto the ground. There were no injuries. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)